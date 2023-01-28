47°F
Local

1 dead, 7 injured in southeast Las Vegas valley crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 28, 2023 - 3:23 pm
 
Updated January 28, 2023 - 7:43 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One person died and seven others were injured in a two-vehicle crash in the southeast Las Vegas Valley Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:40 p.m. a 57-year-old man driving a 2021 Toyota Corolla south on Cabana Drive, south of East Desert Inn Road, crossed into the northbound lane and struck a 2020 Toyota Highlander, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The woman driving the Highlander and her six passengers, which included five minors, were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center after suffering minor injuries.

According to police the driver of the Corolla died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

