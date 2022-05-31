1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

One person died Monday afternoon after a crash in central Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man died Monday afternoon after a crash in central Las Vegas.

Police were called to East Desert Inn Road and Arapaho Circle at 4:01 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said, after reports that a vehicle had gone off the road and crashed into a wall.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, Boxler said. No other injuries were reported.

Desert Inn was closed in both directions at 5:30 p.m. while police continued to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

