1 dead in southwest Las Vegas crash involving wrong-way driver

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2022 - 11:03 pm
 
Updated February 10, 2022 - 12:24 pm
(Getty Images)

A woman was killed Wednesday night in a head-on crash with a wrong-way vehicle in southwest Las Vegas, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. on West Russell Road and South Jones Boulevard, Las Vegas police said.

Police said a 2014 Honda CRV driven by a 75-year-old Las Vegas woman was heading the wrong way on Russell “without its headlights illuminated” when it struck a 2011 Acura MDX.

A passenger in the Acura died at University Medical Center. The Clark County coroner’s office said she was Sofia Baloaloa, an 83-year-old Las Vegas resident.

The Honda’s driver suffered life-threatening injuries, while the driver in the other vehicle had minor injuries, police said.

Russell Road was closed in both directions between Jones Boulevard and El Camino Road before reopening.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

