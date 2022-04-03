77°F
1 dead in Summerlin crash; primary route to Red Rock closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2022 - 11:13 am
 
Updated April 3, 2022 - 11:34 am
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A motorist died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, Las Vegas police dispatch records show.

The female motorist was speeding down Sky Vista when she missed a turn onto east Charleston, Lt. Jeff Stuart said.

Her vehicle went into an embankment and then struck a large rock, Stuart said.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced that Charleston was shut down in both directions.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

