1 dead in Summerlin crash; primary route to Red Rock closed
A motorist died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
The crash was reported about 7 a.m. on West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, Las Vegas police dispatch records show.
The female motorist was speeding down Sky Vista when she missed a turn onto east Charleston, Lt. Jeff Stuart said.
Her vehicle went into an embankment and then struck a large rock, Stuart said.
The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada announced that Charleston was shut down in both directions.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
