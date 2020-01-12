1 found dead inside camper vehicle fire in Kyle Canyon

The fire was reported just before 9:10 a.m. Sunday on the 8500 block of Candy Street.

(Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

A person was found dead inside a camper vehicle fire Sunday in the Kyle Canyon area.

The fire was reported just before 9:10 a.m. on the 8500 block of Candy Street, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department Twitter account.

INCIDENT TOC: 9:08AM. Kyle Canyon Rd & Candy St in rural area, camper vehicle fire, fully involved on arrival, @LasVegasFD E48,41 responded – fire is OUT, 1 deceased person found inside, this is in rural @ClarkCountyNV , @ClarkCountyFD investigators & @LVMPD enroute. #PIO1NEWS — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) January 12, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

