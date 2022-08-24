1 October Memorial Committee extends memorial deadline

That deadline for submitting creative ideas would move to Oct. 31, the committee decided in a vote at the Clark County Government Center.

Committee members participate during a 1 October Memorial Committee at the Clark County Government Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 1 October Memorial Committee on Wednesday extended a deadline for participants to submit ideas for a final memorial by one month.

That deadline for submitting creative ideas would move to Oct. 31, the committee decided in a vote at the Clark County Government Center.

Creative ideas can include a song, poem, drawing or any other expression of feelings to help an architect build the final 1 October Memorial.

The memorial will honor the 60 victims and hundreds of survivors who were part of the deadliest mass shooting in recent America history, which unfolded across the street from Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1, 2017, the final night of the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

Professional teams interested in building the final memorial can submit their application on the county’s website until Oct. 31. They are encouraged to review the creative submissions in the public gallery.

Five professional teams will be chosen by a jury of seven, and those five teams will be required to view all the creative submissions to influence their design idea.

As of Wednesday’s meeting, 52 people had submitted creative ideas and 41 design companies had downloaded the application to create the memorial.

The committee decided to extend the deadline in light of the five year anniversary of the shooting, which they expected would bring survivors to town who might not know they can submit ideas.

“The miss is that we had established the Sept. 30 date not fully contemplating that the next date would be the fifth anniversary,” consultant Punam Mathur, who facilitates the meetings, said Wednesday. “A lot of creativity may be expressed around the first.”

