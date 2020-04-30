100 not likely Thursday in Las Vegas, but possible

It appears the first 100-degree April reading at McCarran International Airport just wasn’t meant to be. Or maybe it will happen Thursday.

Kayakers at Desert Shores in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Friends, clockwise from left, Denise Rushakoff, Tonya McDade, Gary Lecky, Jennifer Jacobs, Ruth Rogers and Jade Jacobs, 3, visit in the shade at Desert Shores in Las Vegas Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

McCarran International Airport reached 99 degrees at 4 p.m. Wednesday, but the mercury didn’t move up after that, falling short of the forecast 101. The official valley station has never reached 100 during April.

“We had a little cloud cover, just enough to keep things short of 100,” National Weather Service meteorologist Trevor Boucher said, noting that the temperature stayed at 99 for about three hours because of cloud cover.

The 99 tied the April 29 record set in 2013. North Las Vegas Airport did reach 100, surpassing the record of 99 set in 1981, and Henderson Executive Airport topped out at 98.

The forecast high at McCarran is 98 for Thursday, but 100 isn’t out of the question.

We hit our Las Vegas record yesterday of 99 but what about today? Our forecast calls for 98. What do you think? 🌡️👀#vegasweather #nvwx pic.twitter.com/Qgf1l5Vs12 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 30, 2020

“It’s not impossible that we could overachieve and get there,” Boucher said. “But it’s not likely, and it may depend on any cloud cover.”

Clouds are expected early Thursday with gradual clearing. Winds will be southerly from 8 to 15 mph with gusts to 22 mph. The overnight low will be near 69.

Friday’s forecast high is 95 with winds 6 to 14 mph and gusts into the low 20s.

Excessive heat warning

The excessive heat warning for Southern Nevada, northwest Arizona and southeast California expires at 10 p.m. Thursday.

“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and jogging,” the advisory states.

Death Valley will reach about 110 Thursday, while Laughlin is forecast to reach 103.

Cooling stations

Clark County officials braced for the stretch of hot days, urging residents to take precautions and rolling out cooling stations through Thursday.

The sites are:

— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North (enter at 310 Foremaster Lane), 24 hours; this site can accommodate pets in a carrier or on a leash.

— SHARE Village Las Vegas, 50 N. 21st St. (north of Fremont Street), hydration only, 8-9 a.m. and 10 a.m.-noon.

— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 Basic Road, Henderson, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

