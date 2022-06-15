1st probable monkeypox case reported in Clark County

A presumptive positive case of monkeypox has been reported in a Clark County resident with recent domestic travel history.

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. The World Health Organization will convene an emergency committee of experts to determine if the expanding monkeypox outbreak that has mysteriously spread outside its usual zones should be considered an international public health emergency. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)

The Health District is coordinating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to perform confirmatory testing.

The individual is a male in his 20s that did not require hospitalization and is isolating at home. The Health District is investigating and conducting contact tracing related to this case, and no additional cases have been identified at this time.

Monkeypox spreads from person to person through close physical contact with infectious monkeypox sores, bodily fluids, contact with objects or fabrics that have been used by someone who has monkeypox, sexual contact, or prolonged face-to-face contact.

