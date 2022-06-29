107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
If you are having problems accessing today’s e-Edition, please click on this link VIEW E-EDITION
Local

2 factors behind Lake Mead’s slower rate of decline

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2022 - 2:30 pm
 
A boat is left stranded on the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Mead Nati ...
A boat is left stranded on the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
The dried earth cracks on the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Mead Natio ...
The dried earth cracks on the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A boat is stuck straight up along the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Me ...
A boat is stuck straight up along the shoreline as water levels continue to drop at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Thursday, June 23, 2022. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The precipitous drop of Lake Mead this spring has slowed.

The water level dropped about 7 inches in the past week. Over the previous two months the lake was dropping at nearly three times that rate.

As of Wednesday morning, the surface of Lake Mead was at 1,043.27 feet (above sea level)

A week earlier the lake was at 1,043.91 feet, meaning the lake has dropped 0.64 of a foot in a week.

By comparison, the lake fell 7.11 feet from May 1 (1,054.65) to June 1 (1,047.54), a drop of nearly 20 inches a week.

From April 1 to May 1, the lake fell 6.74 feet.

The lake’s slowing rate of decline can be attributed to two factors, said Bureau of Reclamation spokeswoman Patti Aaron.

About 7 million acre-feet of water is flowing from Lake Powell into Lake Mead as part of the regular planned spring discharge from Powell.

“There is also a reduced irrigation demand,” Aaron said, though she said specific figures were not available.

Lake Mead is the source of 90 percent of Southern Nevada’s drinking water.

Engineers believe the Southern Nevada Water Authority’s “third straw” and low-lake pumping station can pump water until the lake drops to around 875 feet, about 20 feet below Hoover Dam’s “dead pool.” That is when water users downstream cannot receive water from Lake Mead and the dam can no longer produce electricity.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or 702-863-4285. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
REMEMBER WHEN: Lake Mead nears full capacity in June 1983 — PHOTOS
2
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
California man wins $251K at Strip casino
3
Las Vegas ‘show and tell’ killer granted pardon
Las Vegas ‘show and tell’ killer granted pardon
4
Police raid Hells Angels’ headquarters in Las Vegas
Police raid Hells Angels’ headquarters in Las Vegas
5
Las Vegas broadcast icon Dave Courvoisier leaving KTNV
Las Vegas broadcast icon Dave Courvoisier leaving KTNV
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Hello Kitty Cafe at Fashion Show mall will host its grand opening July 8. (Louiie Victa)
Hello Kitty Cafe to open 2nd Nevada location
By / RJ

The wildly successful cafe’s new location combines Las Vegas and one of the most well-known Japanese characters in the world, offering a sweet selection of treats and exclusive merch.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian critically injured on Tropicana Avenue
By / RJ

A pedestrian who attempted to run across Tropicana Avenue near the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday evening was critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle, Las Vegas police said.