2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin
Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash early Saturday in Summerlin, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at the 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue, south of Summerlin Parkway, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 2 a.m.
The two people who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.
Further information about the crash was not immediately available.
