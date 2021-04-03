2 killed after wrong-way crash in Summerlin

Two people are dead following a wrong-way crash early Saturday in Summerlin, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The crash happened at the 215 Beltway and Far Hills Avenue, south of Summerlin Parkway, according to a tweet from the Highway Patrol sent about 2 a.m.

The two people who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

