2 Las Vegas pedestrians killed in crashes within about 90 minutes

Two pedestrians were killed in separate accidents on Las Vegas Valley roadways Monday night.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In the first accident a pedestrian crossing West Craig Road at 8:14 p.m. was struck by a vehicle in what Metropolitan police described as a hit-and-run accident.

The victim, a 51-year-old man from Las Vegas, was crossing the road at Jadestone Avenue when he was struck by a Chevy Blazer. The driver of the Chevy Blazer then drove off, police said.

The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released pending notification of next of kin.

Police said Oscar Rios Ley, 68, of Las Vegas, was the driver of the Blazer. Police said Rios Ley eventually returned to the scene of the crash. He was booked on hit and run charges, police said. Impairment is not suspected.

In the second accident, police said two pedestrians were running across East Desert Inn Road at South Topaz Street at 10:48 p.m. A Volkswagen Passat driven by Robert McCrory, 71, of Las Vegas, was traveling west on East Desert Inn Road in the right travel lane when he swerved to miss the first pedestrian. The vehicle then struck the second pedestrian, a 39-year-old woman from Las Vegas.

“The 39-year-old female hit the ground and slid to a stop in the roadway,” police said. “Emergency medical personnel transported the pedestrian to Sunrise Hospital where she was pronounced dead.”

Police were not able to identify the first pedestrian. McCrory remained at the scene and did not display signs of impairment, police said.

The deaths are the 94th and 95th traffic-related fatalities in Las Vegas Metro Police jurisdiction, according to a pair of news releases issued by police.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.