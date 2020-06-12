24 Hour Fitness will close 8 gyms, reopen 3 in late June

A Las Vegas Valley fitness operator that had 11 locations will reopen three later this month after a three-month coronavirus shutdown.

24 Hour Fitness center at Tropicana and Decatur is one of the eight gyms the company will not reopen. (Review-Journal file photo)

24 Hour Fitness will reopen three of its 11 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley later this month.

Its gyms loated at 2090 Village Center Circle in Summerlin, at 5651 Centennial Center Blvd. in Centennial Hills, and 2556 Wigwam Parkway in Henderson will reopen June 29.

An important message to our community about reopenings. We are pleased to announce our plans to reopen many of our clubs. Please find a list of clubs here: https://t.co/vFwAP2sV30 pic.twitter.com/G49iIsRa0H — 24 Hour Fitness (@24hourfitness) June 11, 2020

The company said on its website that it is “committed to reopening our gyms safely and responsibly” and said group fitness schedules and access to some amenities may be limited for the time being.

Members can refer to its health page for important details on “workout reservations and additional measures safeguarding the health of our members and team.”

Among the procedures related to the reopening, the company said:

— It will offer touch-free check-in through the 24 Hour Fitness free 24GO personalized fitness mobile app.

— It will promote social distancing with signage, spacing indicators and more. This may include temporary closures of amenities that cannot be used and decommissioning some cardio and strength equipment to ensure proper spacing.

— Signage will remind members and team members of safety protocols.

— Personal training and studio classes may meet in carefully chosen club areas where members can safely maintain social distancing.

— Gyms will be open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

— Gyms will initially be open for 60-minute sessions throughout the day, followed by a 30-minute closure for club cleaning between sessions, in addition to already enhanced cleaning procedures.

The Review-Journal is trying to reach corporate officials about the closures, layoffs and status of membership fees.

8 locations will not open

Locations that will not reopen include:

— Las Vegas Mountain Vista

— North Las Vegas

— Molasky Active

— Rainbow

— Silverado

— Green Valley

— Charleston

— Tropicana

