3 injured in east Las Vegas collision, intersection closed
Two vehicles collided at East Tropicana Avenue and Andover Road, near Boulder Highway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
A two-vehicle crash has sent three motorists to a hospital and closed an east valley road during the Wednesday rush hour.
Two vehicles collided just after 4 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and Andover Road, near Boulder Highway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
One person was reported in critical condition.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
