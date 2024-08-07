107°F
3 injured in east Las Vegas collision, intersection closed

Traffic is stopped near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue for a two-vehicle collision o ...
Traffic is stopped near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue for a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (FastCam)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2024 - 4:59 pm
 
Updated August 7, 2024 - 5:04 pm

A two-vehicle crash has sent three motorists to a hospital and closed an east valley road during the Wednesday rush hour.

Two vehicles collided just after 4 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and Andover Road, near Boulder Highway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was reported in critical condition.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

