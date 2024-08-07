3 injured in east Las Vegas collision, intersection closed

Two vehicles collided at East Tropicana Avenue and Andover Road, near Boulder Highway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Traffic is stopped near Boulder Highway and East Tropicana Avenue for a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. (FastCam)

A two-vehicle crash has sent three motorists to a hospital and closed an east valley road during the Wednesday rush hour.

Two vehicles collided just after 4 p.m. at East Tropicana Avenue and Andover Road, near Boulder Highway, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was reported in critical condition.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

