5 adults, 4 children displaced by central Las Vegas fire

Nine people were displaced after a Friday night fire at a central valley apartment building.

Clark County firefighters responded about 11:41 p.m. to reports of a fire at a two-story apartment building at 1401 Elizabeth Ave., near Maryland Parkway and East Tropicana Avenue, the fire department said.

The arriving fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building. No one was injured, but 5 adults and 4 children were displaced, according to the fire department.

The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

