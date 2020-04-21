69-year-old man killed in 10-car crash in east Las Vegas

One person is dead after a 10-car crash in the east valley on Monday afternoon, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 69-year-old man is dead after a 10-car crash in the east valley on Monday afternoon, Las Vegas police said.

Police said a 1993 Toyota Camry was driving south on Lamb Boulevard around 3:40 p.m. when it crashed into several cars stopped at a red light at Sahara Avenue.

The driver of the Camry and the driver of another vehicle in the crash were taken to Sunrise Hospital in Medical Center, where the Camry driver was pronounced dead on arrival, police said.

The other driver, a 19-year-old man, was in serious condition as of Monday night, and police were still investigating the cause of the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after his family is notified.

The Metropolitan Police Department said this was the 29th traffic death investigated by the agency this year.

