A’s delay stadium drawing unveiling due to NHP deaths

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 1, 2023 - 5:15 pm
 
An earlier drawing of the proposed stadium near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South. (Courtesy)

Oakland Athletics team executives have decided to delay the planned Monday event to unveil new drawings of the proposed stadium.

“Our hearts are with the Nevada law enforcement community and the loved ones of the fallen state troopers,” the organization stated in a Friday late afternoon news release. “In light of this tragedy, we will postpone our event that was scheduled for Monday, December 4 to a later date. We extend our sincere condolences to the community and will be making a donation to support the families.”

Team officials and local and state leaders had planned to attend the event scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at the Stan Fulton Building at UNLV. Danish architect Bjarke Ingels was be on hand to debut the updated images of what will be built on 9 acres of the 35-acre Tropicana site.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

