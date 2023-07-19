At least 1 falls sick after Delta flight sits on Las Vegas tarmac

A Delta flight without air conditioning spent an extended time on the Las Vegas airport tarmac waiting to take off for Atlanta on Monday.

A passenger waits for a Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. At least one passenger was treated for heat illness after a Delta Airlines flight without air conditioning sat on the tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport for an unspecified time on Monday, July 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A Delta flight without air conditioning spent an extended time on the Las Vegas airport tarmac waiting to take off Monday.

There were unconfirmed reports of a four-hour wait. Delta did not specify the length of the delay or reasons for the problem. Temperatures were around 110 degrees at the time.

“We know of at least one customer who sought treatment by first responders for heat-related discomfort,” a Delta spokeswoman wrote in an email Tuesday.

“We apologize for the experience our customers had on Flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancellation,” the email continued. “Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International.”

The spokeswoman said customers have received a “direct apology and compensatory gesture for their experience.”

Customers were accommodated on other flights after 555 was canceled.

Harry Reid International Airport officials said they were unaware of the problem.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.