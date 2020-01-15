Body found on Henderson sidewalk under ‘unknown circumstances’

A man found lying on a Henderson sidewalk Tuesday night near Warm Springs Road and Valle Verde Drive died in “unknown circumstances,” the Henderson Police Department said.

Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police were investigating a man’s death Tuesday night after his body was found on a city sidewalk.

Officers were called about 9:30 p.m. to Warm Springs Road and Cebolla Street, near Valle Verde Drive, after reports of a man lying on a sidewalk, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene from “unknown circumstances.”

Further information was not immediately available Tuesday night as police continued to investigate.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reivewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.