CCSD police K9 dies after medical episode

Marley, a K9 for the Clark County School District Police Department, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, ...
Marley, a K9 for the Clark County School District Police Department, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (CCSDPD/Facebook)
8 puppies found in trash bag rescued; suspect arrested
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 14, 2024 - 4:44 pm
 

A Clark County School District Police Department K9 died on Thursday. He was 5 years old.

The department said in a Facebook post that Marley, an American labrador retriever, died unexpectedly after being taken to a local animal hospital for medical attention. The K9 joined the department in 2020.

“Marley will be missed not only by his fellow K-9 team and department members but the entire CCSD community,” the department said in the post.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

