CCSD police K9 dies after medical episode
A Clark County School District Police Department K9 died on Thursday.
A Clark County School District Police Department K9 died on Thursday. He was 5 years old.
The department said in a Facebook post that Marley, an American labrador retriever, died unexpectedly after being taken to a local animal hospital for medical attention. The K9 joined the department in 2020.
“Marley will be missed not only by his fellow K-9 team and department members but the entire CCSD community,” the department said in the post.
Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.