CCSD police K9 dies after medical episode

A Clark County School District Police Department K9 died on Thursday. He was 5 years old.

The department said in a Facebook post that Marley, an American labrador retriever, died unexpectedly after being taken to a local animal hospital for medical attention. The K9 joined the department in 2020.

“Marley will be missed not only by his fellow K-9 team and department members but the entire CCSD community,” the department said in the post.

