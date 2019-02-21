MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Clark County schools cancel all scheduled after school events

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 21, 2019 - 4:52 am
 
Updated February 21, 2019 - 6:38 am

Students in Clark County won’t have a snow day after all, the Clark County School District, announced Thursday morning.

“All CCSD schools and departments will operate as normal today throughout the county,” Melinda Malone, CCSD public information officer said in a news release around 4:45 am. “Student and employee safety is our top priority and CCSD officials have consulted with local agencies and emergency managers throughout the county. All reports indicate that it is safe to drive on the roads. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and keep our families and community up-to-date on any changes. ”

The Clark County School District also announced that all scheduled school events after 4 p.m. were canceled.

The College of Southern Nevada will remain open and classes will continue as scheduled, according to a Tweet posted by the school.

UNLV is on normal schedule Thursday, the university said in a Tweet. Students are encouraged to allow extra time for their commute.

Nevada State College tweeted Wednesday night that the school will announce through its website and on social media if the weather will affect classes. The school did not say when it would make the announcement.

Snow started falling on the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon and continued through the night, with the most accumulation in the western valley, according to the National Weather Service. The valley was under a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Friday.

Up to six inches fell in the west valley by , said meteorologist Todd Lericos said.

Snow showers should continue through 9 a.m., Lericos said. However, after 9 a.m., the valley won’t see snow through the rest of the week, he said. Light rain could come back around 4 p.m., though it will scatter out after a few hours.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

