Las Vegas to let drivers pay some parking tickets with school supply donation

A parking ticket is seen on a car windshield in this file photo. (Getty Images)
April 24, 2024 - 12:33 pm
April 24, 2024 - 12:33 pm
 

The city of Las Vegas has announced that it will again allow drivers to pay for some parking tickets with the donation of school supplies.

According to a news release, any donated supplies received through the program will be donated to the PEF Teacher Superstore, a 501(c)3 nonprofit that is associated with the Public Education Foundation.

In order to participate, the release states that drivers must have received a parking infraction in the city of Las Vegas between May 1 and June 14, 2024. If the ticket was issued between those dates, the driver can then choose to resolve the infraction by donating new, unwrapped school supplies of equal or great value than the fine, the city says.

School supply donations must be turned into the Parking Services Offices, 350 S. City Parkway, within 30 days of the citation date. A purchase receipt for the donation is required, according to the city.

According to the release, qualifying citations include, overtime meter, restricted time zone, abandoned vehicle, commercial vehicle/tour buses only, bus or taxi zone, loading/unloading zone, registration not displayed, parked after park hours, taking two spaces and vehicle parked more than 72 hours. Other citations may also be eligible, the city noted.

Some of the items being accepted include:

  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Erasers
  • Dry erase markers
  • Index cards
  • Paper towels/Disinfecting wipes
  • Card stock
  • Copy paper
  • Storage bins
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Post-it notes
