Snow falls outside Ober Elementary School around 2 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 210, 2019. Clark County schools will be open on Thursday. (Dennis Rudner/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Students in Clark County won’t have a snow day after all, the Clark County School District, announced Thursday morning.

All CCSD schools and departments will operate as normal today throughout the county, Melinda Malone, CCSD public information officer said in a news release around 4:45 am. Student and employee safety is our top priority and CCSD officials have consulted with local agencies and emergency managers throughout the county. All reports indicate that it is safe to drive on the roads. We will continue to monitor the weather conditions and keep our families and community up-to-date on any changes. We will determine by mid-day whether to have after school activities based on weather conditions.

Nevada State College tweeted Wednesday night that the school will announce through its website and on social media if the weather will affect classes. The school did not say when it would make the announcement.

Snow started falling on the Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday afternoon and continued through the night, with the most accumulation in the western valley, according to the National Weather Service. The valley is under a winter weather advisory until 4 a.m. Friday.

Up to six inches fell in the west valley by , said meteorologist Todd Lericos said.

