Cool, chance of rain Thursday in Las Vegas Valley

With a winter storm warning canceled for the mountains around Las Vegas, residents will encounter cool temperatures for a few days.

Snow covers mailboxes in Old Town at Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Lee Canyon received about 8 inches of snow from the storm. A winter storm warning effective through 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, has been canceled. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Snow falls along state Route 157 on Mount Charleston on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Lee Canyon received about 8 inches of snow from the storm. A winter storm warning effective through 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, has been canceled. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

After a rainy Wednesday, residents will encounter cool temperatures for a few days.

Early Thursday the National Weather Service canceled the winter storm warning for the Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon that was to have been in effect until 4 p.m.

“There may be some more flurries, but it won’t amount to much,” weather service meteorologist Alex Boothes said.

The Las Vegas Valley could receive some rain before 2 p.m. Thursday. The forecast has party cloudy skies and a high near 52 degrees with light easterly winds becoming calm later in the morning.

Thursday night lows will be near 46 with light winds and partly cloudy skies.

Friday’s high will rise to 60 with light northeast winds and sunny skies.

The weekend calls for sunny skies and highs in the low 60s, which is the norm for late November.

Here are some of the leaders for 24 hour rainfall/snow amounts across the area. 🌧️🌨️ Still raining/snowing in many places so we will see how these change before it all ends Friday. For a detailed list of rain reports through 8PM: https://t.co/TJmsj2zbFO#nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/vkFBd9Suae — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) November 21, 2019

Unofficially, Lee Canyon received 8 inches of snow through early Thursday while Rainbow Canyon recorded 5 inches and Lovell Summit had 4 inches. The snowfall totals aren’t official until the Mount Charleston Fire Station reports its measurements.

Rainfall totals from the storm included 0.56 inches at McCarran International Airport, 0.51 at Henderson Executive Airport, 1.11 inches at Nellis Air Force Base and 0.66 in Moapa.

