Cooler weather ahead for Las Vegas Valley weekend

A cooler-than-average weekend will follow Thursday’s blustery, warm weather in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect for all of Clark County on Thursday, with gusts up to 45 mph expected. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A blustery, warm Thursday will be followed by a cooler-than-average weekend in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory was in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for all of Clark County and the lakes bordering Arizona.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality also issued a dust advisory for Thursday, cautioning people with heart or lung disease, older people and children to stay inside as much as they can to avoid inhaling dust particles.

The strong winds prompted Boulder City to tweet Thursday morning that vehicles taller than 9 feet were prohibited from crossing the Hoover Dam Bypass Bridge in either direction.

Winds will calm overnight to 15 to 25 mph, before dropping to 5 to 15 mph during the day on Friday. Friday night should see wind gusts between 20 and 30 mph, the weather service said.

Thursday’s high temperature of 103 degrees marked the last day this week expected to top 100 degrees, the average temperature for this time of year, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said.

Temperatures will drop to 95 degrees on Friday, the first day of summer, and to 89 on Saturday.

Meteorologist Barry Pierce said if temperatures don’t climb higher than 90 on Saturday, then it will be the lowest high temperature recorded on June 22. The last record was 91 degrees on June 22, 1976, he said.

Sunday’s high will rebound to 95 degrees. Next week’s forecast starts with highs of 100 on Monday and Tuesday.

Conditions should be dry and mostly sunny through the period. Overnight lows should hover between 68 and 74 degrees.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.