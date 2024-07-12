115°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Cooling issue at Summerlin Hospital being fixed, officials say

Summerlin Hospital had an electrical issue Friday, July 12, 2024, that curtailed air conditioni ...
Summerlin Hospital had an electrical issue Friday, July 12, 2024, that curtailed air conditioning for some areas. It was being repaired by late afternoon, officials said.
More Stories
The Clark County Board of Trustees gathers for a school board meeting at CCSD’s Greer Educati ...
CCSD trustees urged to delay superintendent search to let new board choose
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
3 juveniles injured in suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas Valley
Las Vegas police look on as firefighters work to contain an apartment fire on Dumont Boulevard ...
Policing in the heat: Are Vegas’ record-breaking temps affecting law enforcement?
A car leaves Valley of Fire State Park, which is closed off to visitors at the moment, on Thurs ...
Valley of Fire reopens 2 days after fatal shooting involving ranger
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 12, 2024 - 4:16 pm
 

In the midst of a record-setting heat wave, an electrical problem on Friday caused an outage of some air conditioning at Summerlin Hospital.

“An 800-amp circuit breaker stopped functioning, which impacted air conditioning in several areas of the hospital,” a statement released Friday afternoon said.

A new 800-amp circuit breaker was installed around 3 p.m. and portable air conditioning units were brought in to assist with patient care. The affected areas were expected to be cooled within an hour.

Cooling was working in the emergency department, so officials said people should not delay coming to the hospital, if needed.

The hospital briefly took itself off the rotation for ambulances bringing in patients.

Some procedures were postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as possible, the release stated.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
’Hot and getting hotter’: Las Vegas heat warning gets a longer life
recommend 2
Henderson, Summerlin see some showers as monsoon season nears
recommend 3
Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do
recommend 4
State investigators probing wrong-way double fatal on 215
recommend 5
Cooling stations open starting Wednesday for coming week
recommend 6
9 heat-related deaths this year in Clark County, all in past 5 hot weeks