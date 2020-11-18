Copper thefts darken Spaghetti Bowl, will cost $140K to replace

The rising price of copper could be behind recent ambitious thefts of wiring from light poles that have made night travel in the Spaghetti Bowl hazardous.

Workers from the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) replace copper wire after Spaghetti Bowl lights were knocked out by copper wire theft, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Las Vegas. NDOT were alerted by drivers of several overhead highway lights not working in the Spaghetti Bowl near downtown. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Department of Transportation estimates it will take $140,000 in wiring and labor replacement costs to get lights activated for about 20 poles.

Prices for copper topped $7,000 per ton this week, reaching $7,034 per ton — the highest level since June 2018, according to agminer.com.

The price of copper is $3.22 per pound, up 51 percent from $2.13 per pound five years ago.

Using power tools

“Thieves are getting more sophisticated, including using grinders, other power equipment as well as reels or spools to steal the copper,” said Tony Illia, NDOT spokesman. “In my years (six) at NDOT I have not seen a theft this ambitious.”

Illia said Nevada has stringent laws regarding selling of copper wire, adding that he believes the price of copper and the scale of the thefts is making it financially viable to take stolen wire across state lines to pawn it elsewhere.

NDOT projects it will have the 20 poles back in operation by Nov. 24, Illia said.

An investigation into the thefts is ongoing, Illia said, not wanting to divulge if any surveillance video might have caught the theft operation in the act.

“The poles are pretty secure,” Illia said. “There is no easy access to it. Thieves are getting more sophisticated with use of tools.”

Illia said the replacement has become a priority for NDOT because of the dark roads are a safety issue.

Thefts from city poles

Other areas have been affected by the thefts.

The Project Neon area along Industrial, Western and Neon Gateway has been targeted by thieves, said Las Vegas spokesman Jace Radke.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.