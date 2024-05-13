Who knocked over this piece of Death Valley history?

The National Park Service wants to know who damaged a 113-year-old salt tram tower at Death Valley National Park.

This photo taken April 27, 2024, by the National Park Service shows a historic salt tram tower that was damaged at Death Valley National Park in California. (National Park Service)

A piece of history has been damaged at Death Valley National Park, and officials want to find who’s responsible.

The National Park Service announced Monday that it is seeking information about a historic salt tram tower that was damaged in Saline Valley.

The park service says the 113-year-old tower — which was used to transport salt from Saline Valley to Owens Valley in California — was toppled over between April 1 and April 24 when someone used a winch to pull a vehicle out of deep mud.

Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said he has hiked along sections of the tramway that was built to haul the salt.

“I hope the person responsible for this damage will contact us so we can discuss restitution,” he said.

Anyone with information on the tower damage is asked to call the NPS-wide tip line at 888-653-0009 or submit a tip online at go.nps.gov/SubmitATip.

