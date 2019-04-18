Coroner ID’s Las Vegas bicyclist killed when struck by car

A bicyclist died Wednesday night after being hit by a car in central Las Vegas.

Dennis Edward Nesslin, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck shortly before 10 p.m., the Clark County coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were still pending Thursday morning.

The crash happened on South Pecos Road between East Tropicana Avenue and East Reno Avenue, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated Nesslin was crossing Pecos, outside of a marked crosswalk, when he was hit by an Infiniti G-37, which was northbound on Pecos, police said in a news release.

The driver of the Infinity remained at the scene, Gordon said. Impairment was not suspected.

Pecos was closed for a few hours in both directions between Tropicana and Reno avenues.

The collision was the 35th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2019.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@ reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jessica Terrones contributed to this report.