Crash delays southbound US 95 traffic near Valley View

A vehicle crash is causing significant delays for commuters on U.S. Highway 95 Monday morning.

A Nevada Highway Patrol unit as U.S. 95 blocked for a vehicle collision about 7:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (RTC Fast camera)

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the crash was in the highway’s southbound lanes near Valley View Boulevard. Traffic cameras in the area showed significant traffic backups stemming from the crash.

There were no reports of any serious injuries but commuters should prepare for significant delays.

