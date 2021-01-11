34°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Local

Crash delays southbound US 95 traffic near Valley View

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 11, 2021 - 7:13 am
 
Updated January 11, 2021 - 7:16 am
A Nevada Highway Patrol unit as U.S. 95 blocked for a vehicle collision about 7:05 a.m. Monday, ...
A Nevada Highway Patrol unit as U.S. 95 blocked for a vehicle collision about 7:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (RTC Fast camera)
A Nevada Highway Patrol unit as U.S. 95 blocked for a vehicle collision about 7:05 a.m. Monday, ...
A Nevada Highway Patrol unit as U.S. 95 blocked for a vehicle collision about 7:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. (RTC Fast camera)

A vehicle crash is causing significant delays for commuters on U.S. Highway 95 Monday morning.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada said the crash was in the highway’s southbound lanes near Valley View Boulevard. Traffic cameras in the area showed significant traffic backups stemming from the crash.

There were no reports of any serious injuries but commuters should prepare for significant delays.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
Old Vegas never grows old at The Bootlegger Bistro
2
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
Las Vegas Strip crackdown yields more than 1,200 arrests
3
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
Nye County GOP chairman spins conspiracies online
4
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
EDITORIAL: Biden poised to repeat Obama’s stimulus mistake
5
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST