Death Valley to host Dark Sky Festival in early March

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2024 - 2:01 pm
 
The Death Valley Dark Sky Festival returns March 1-3, 2024. The three-day event will feature family programs, talks, astrophotography meetups, astronomy programs and more. (Getty Images)

Las Vegas is great for many things. Stargazing isn’t one of them.

Luckily, stargazers won’t have to travel too far to find the perfect spot to take in the stars.

The Death Valley Dark Sky Festival returns March 1-3. Visitors are welcome to explore the night sky and park landscapes. The three-day event will feature family programs, talks, astrophotography meetups, astronomy programs and more.

The festivities actually begin on Feb. 29 with the Rock n’ Rover: Exploring Mars and Death Valley with Curiosity virtual event.

The annual event attracts stargazers because of pristine viewing conditions. The International Dark-Sky Association rated Death Valley National Park as a gold tier dark sky park, the highest rating of darkness.

Camping and lodging options are available during the event, but can fill up quickly. For the full schedule, visit here.

