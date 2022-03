Driver dies in rollover on Summerlin Parkway

A man was killed late Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Summerlin Parkway.

A red Chevy Pickup was driving on Summerlin Parkway near Durango Avenue at 4:45 p.m. when it “failed to decrease speed,” Nevada Highway Patrol spokeswoman Ashlee Wellman said.

As traffic slowed, the driver quickly turned the vehicle and was ejected as it rolled over, Wellman said.

The man, who Wellman said was not wearing his seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Drivers were being diverted off Summerlin Parkway eastbound at Rampart Boulevard, Wellman said. The road was not expected to reopen until 9 p.m. at the earliest.

