Developer named Las Vegas citizen of the month

Real-estate developer Derek Stevens was named the Las Vegas citizen of the month at the City Council’s mid-October meeting.

Real-estate developer Derek Stevens was named the Las Vegas citizen of the month at the City Council’s mid-October meeting.

Mayor Carolyn Goodman lauded Stevens for his work in developing properties downtown. Stevens owns the D Las Vegas and the Golden Gate, both downtown, as well as the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

“(Derek) sets out to do something and gets it done in a heartbeat,” Goodman said. “His word is his bond, and we’re so fortunate to have him in our community. “

Stevens and his brother Greg came to Las Vegas from Detroit and began developing real estate in 2008, when they “started building something very special in our city,” Goodman said.

“Detroit muscle … that’s what you’ve brought to our city,” she said.

In addition to owning parcels in Symphony Park, Stevens is developing the former Las Vegas Club at 18 E. Fremont St. He is also beginning a project at Fremont and Main streets.

“We’re always trying to be focused on adding a little bit of capital and a little bit of color to downtown, with a whole lot of passion,” Stevens said.

Contact Diego Mendoza-Moyers at dmendozamoyers@viewnews.com or call 702-383-0496. Follow @dmendozamoyers on Twitter.

Schedule change Recognitions such as citizen of the month and employee of the month normally are marked during the first council meeting of each month, but the council skipped them Oct. 4, which was three days after the deadly Route 91 Harvest Festival shootings. Instead, they were announced during the Oct. 18 meeting.

495 S Main St.