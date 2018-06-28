Fireworks in mailboxes rattle east Las Vegas neighborhood

The Metropolitan Police Department’s explosives team was called to an east Las Vegas neighborhood late Wednesday night after fireworks exploded in two mailboxes.

The first explosion was reported about 9:30 p.m. and the second was called in about 10:15 p.m. after someone put fireworks in two separate mailboxes in a neighborhood near Washington Avenue and Nellis Boulevard, according to Metro Lt. David Gordon.

No one was injured in either explosion but both mailboxes were damaged, Gordon said. Metro’s All-Hazard Regional Multi-agency Operations and Response team, which handles explosives and hazardous materials calls, responded to the scene and determined that the explosives were fireworks.

No one is in custody and police have not identified any suspects.

