North Las Vegas barbershop owner recognized for outreach

When Calvin “Tito” Hudson Jr. set off to open his barbershop Classic Cuts, “I wanted to cut hair, but I also wanted to help the youth and the community,” the North Las Vegas resident said.

One of the results is a sports-themed barbershop designed to look like a basketball court. Hudson said he has played basketball since he was a child and knew the shop would connect with a younger crowd and draw interest. Current and former pro basketball players such as Pierre Jackson, Jermaine O’Neal and J.R. Smith have stopped by for cuts and community events, Hudson said.

Classic Cuts is a place where visitors can socialize — whether they’re getting a cut or not — and play basketball, he said.

“I came up with this (concept) to inspire the youth to do whatever they want to do,” he said.

Classic Cuts was recognized as the business of the month during the North Las Vegas City Council meeting Oct. 4 at City Hall, and Hudson received a plaque. Under the new recognition program, council members take turns picking a business to recognize; Hudson’s was selected by Councilwoman Pamela Goynes-Brown, who said she took her sons to get cuts from Hudson for more than 15 years. He was at another barbershop at first, and they followed him, she said.

“Tito is so quiet, and he’s the type of person who would not stand out in a crowd,” she said. “Not only is he a great barber, he’s a great person. He does so many great things in the community.”

Hudson, who is from Monroe, Louisiana, got his start cutting hair when he 17. He would practice on his younger brother about three times a week in his parents’ washroom. When word got around, he was soon cutting hair for several people in his neighborhood, he said.

After receiving his barber license in Louisiana, he moved to North Las Vegas at age 23. He decided to move after meeting another barber, Tray Mays, who was interested in having Hudson join his team to open a barbershop. After working at two other shops, Hudson and Mays opened House of Fades about 20 years ago.

Hudson left after about eight years and opened Classic Cuts in 2006. Within about two months, put on his first community event, in which he collected school supplies. A few months after that, he held a Christmas event and collected toy donations, he said.

Hudson continued holding gatherings, including a Sneakers for Christmas, in which he asked customers to donate a pair of shoes for the less fortunate, and turkey drives for Thanksgiving. Hudson also started a youth football team known as the Team Classic Bulldogs in 2013, a summer basketball tournament and a scholarship program for high-schoolers, in which he asked counselors to select a recipient at their school.

Hudson said he’s looking for a location to open a football-themed barbershop in North Las Vegas.

Devin Thompson knew how to cut his own hair and said he’d visit Classic Cuts to hang out with friends. Hudson took notice of his skills and gave him a job, he said.

“Working with him has made me a better man,” Thompson said. “I see a lot of things in the shop, and it’s helped me grow up. They are role models and are always doing work with kids.”

Classic Cuts Where: 1445 W. Alexander Road, Suite 105 Contact: 702-513-0496 Social media: facebook.com

1445 W. Alexander Road, Suite 105