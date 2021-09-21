2 Las Vegas high schools locked down due to nearby police activity

The Las Vegas Academy of the Arts and Clark High School were put on lockdowns Tuesday morning due to police activity in surrounding neighborhoods.

SWAT team arrives near the intersection of 10th Street and Lewis Avenue, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Two high schools in Las Vegas were put on lockdowns Tuesday morning due to police activity in surrounding neighborhoods.

Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Misael Parra said at 11 a.m. police were at a house in the 300 block of South 11th Street for a report of a man with a gun. The man had barricaded himself in the home and police were attempting to get him to surrender peacefully.

Clark County School District police spokesman Bryan Zink said the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, on 315 S. 7th St., was placed on lockdown as a result.

Earlier Tuesday, Clark High School, 4291 Pennwood Ave., was put on lockdown as well due to a shooting in a nearby neighborhood. Parra said in that case an individual was shot, suffering nonlife-threatening injuries, on the 4200 block of Pennwood Avenue at around 9:30 a.m. Zink said the lockdown at Clark was lifted at around 10:45 a.m.

Zink said both lockdowns were put in place “out of an abundance of caution.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

