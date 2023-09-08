2 more CCSD schools cancel classes after staffing shortages

Sewell Elementary School in Henderson and Givens Elementary School in Summerlin both sent messages to parents Friday announcing the closures.

Classes were canceled Friday at two Clark County School District campuses because of unexpected teacher shortages.

Sewell Elementary School in Henderson and Givens Elementary School in Summerlin both sent messages to parents Friday announcing the closures.

It was not immediately clear what caused the staffing issues, which have occurred four days within the past week at some campuses.

Gibson Elementary School in Henderson was closed Tuesday. And Southeast Career Technical Academy and Monaco Middle School each had one day where they relocated some students to large areas on campus.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal requested information from the school district about the number of employee absences and substitute teacher availability for each of the affected schools, but hasn’t received a response.

The district said in a statement earlier this week about the Gibson closure that “CCSD students should not be used as bargaining leverage by (the Clark County Education Association) or its members.”

But union officials say the staffing shortages over the last week aren’t associated with any union actions amid contentious collective bargaining.

Both messages Friday tell parents at Sewell and Givens, “Please do not send your children to campus today.”

“There are an unexpected number of licensed staff/teachers absent from school today and we have made the difficult decision to not have school today,” according to the messages. “We appreciate your understanding and apologize for the inconvenience.”

There’s no school Monday for all district students due to a staff development day.

The city of Las Vegas is providing child care for Givens families Friday at Veterans Memorial Community Center.

As of 10 a.m., about 20 children were at the center, a city spokesperson said.

The city of Henderson is offering its “Battle Born Kids” program at Silver Springs Recreation Center “for parents needing childcare due to unexpected school closures,” according to its website.

There weren’t any children enrolled as of 9:30 a.m.

The district is facing a teacher shortage, with more than 1,000 positions listed on its hiring website.

It’s not the first time in recent years that staffing shortages have spurred school closures or combining classes in large spaces such as auditoriums.

The district called a “five-day pause” — two canceled school days combined with a holiday weekend — in January 2022 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases that led to extreme staffing shortages.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.