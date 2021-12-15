2 students hospitalized after knife pulled during high school fight

A fistfight between two students escalated into a stabbing that prompted officials to lock down Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old boys were sent to University Medical Center with what appeared to be survivable injuries, Clark County School Police Lt. Bryan Zink said.

The northwest Las Vegas school was locked down “out of an abundance of caution,” Principal Lori Lawson-Sarabyn wrote in a message to parents.

Officials credited a quick-acting staffer who stepped in to break up the fight and take the knife, while Zink confirmed that a video of the incident was circulating on social media.

A clip shared on Twitter shows two boys fighting in a school courtyard before a female staffer ran in to separate them.

Blood was visible on the clothes of one of the teenagers.

The student who pulled out the knife was facing one count of battery and will be taken to a juvenile jail after he is released from the hospital, said Zink, adding that more charges were dependent on the extent of the stabbing injuries.

Lawson-Sarabyn reminded parents to talk to their children and to report any issues to the school using the SafeVoice app (safevoicenv.org) or by calling 702-799-5411.

