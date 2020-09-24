3 Las Vegas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that three Nevada schools — all in Las Vegas — were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

(Review-Journal file photo)

U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced Thursday that three Nevada schools — all in Las Vegas — were named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.

Steele Elementary, Veterans Tribute Career & Technical Academy and West Career & Technical Academy received the award. They are part of the Clark County School District.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” DeVos said in a news release. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

The Las Vegas schools are among 317 public and 50 nonpublic school honorees this year. A virtual awards ceremony will be held Nov. 12-13.

The U.S. Department of Education recognizes schools in two categories: exemplary high-performing schools and exemplary achievement-gap-closing schools.

Steele Elementary is being honored as an exemplary achievement-gap-closing school, while Veterans Tribute Career & Technical Academy and West Career & Technical Academy are exemplary high-performing schools.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools program — in its 38th year — has recognized more than 9,000 schools, with some winning multiple awards.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.