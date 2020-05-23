3 Nevada students named U.S. Presidential Scholars

The students are Dakyung Lee from Coronado High School in Henderson, Clarence Ndubisi from The Meadows School in Las Vegas and Emhyr Subramanian from Davidson Academy of Nevada in Reno.

Demi Lee, 18, a senior at Coronado High School going to Yale University to study, at her home in Henderson, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Three Nevada students were named U.S. Presidential Scholars, the Nevada Department of Education announced Friday.

The students are Dakyung Lee from Coronado High School in Henderson, Clarence Ndubisi from The Meadows School in Las Vegas and Emhyr Subramanian from Davidson Academy of Nevada in Reno.

They’re among 161 high school seniors selected as scholars by the U.S. Department of Education.

“It is an honor to congratulate these seniors for their outstanding achievements in academics, leadership and community service,” Nevada Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert said in a statement. “Not only have these outstanding students excelled throughout their high school years, but they also demonstrate the strength and resiliency that characterizes the Class of 2020.”

It’s the 56th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars, selected by the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars. Students are recognized for “accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields,” the Nevada Department of Education said.

Of 3.6 million high school graduates this year, more than 5,300 qualified for the awards based on their SAT or ACT college entrance exam scores or nominations.

Since the inception of the program in 1964, more than 7,600 students have been recognized.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.