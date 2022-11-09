5 Nevada campuses receive ‘Purple Star School’ designation

The Nevada Department of Education announced Wednesday that five schools have received the designation for supporting military-connected children.

Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas is one of five schools in Nevada that have received a “Purple Star School” designation for supporting military-connected children. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Nevada Department of Education announced Wednesday that five schools have received a “Purple Star School” designation for supporting military-connected children.

Recipients are Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas — Centennial Hills, Elizondo Elementary School in North Las Vegas, Lamb of God Lutheran School in Las Vegas, Mojave High School in North Las Vegas and Mt. Rose K-8 Academy of Languages in Reno.

“These schools affirm Nevada’s unwavering commitment to supporting military-connected students and families,” State Superintendent Jhone Ebert said in a news release. “I commend each and every school leader, staff, and community who worked so hard to receive these designations.”

Nevada has nearly 11,000 military-connected children, according to the release.

The five schools recognized Wednesday join 20 other campuses and two school districts that have been named since 2021, the state said.

The state accepts applications from schools that are seeking the designation. It announces the awards in November and April.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.