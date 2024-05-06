73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Valley High student-teacher fight sparked by racial slur, police say

Re’Kwon Smith, who was arrested in connection with a student-teacher fight at Valley High Sch ...
Re’Kwon Smith, who was arrested in connection with a student-teacher fight at Valley High School, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Re’Kwon Smith (Clark County School District Police Department)
Re’Kwon Smith (Clark County School District Police Department)
More Stories
Loth Rodriguez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
2 accused in death of man found fatally shot in Las Vegas vacant lot
Robert Tully, 62, talks Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, about five of his friends being shot, one fatally ...
‘He’s tough’: Man unhurt in 2023 homeless shooting critically injured in hit-and-run
Las Vegas police car (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man, 67, faces murder charge in shooting east of Strip, records show
Pro-Israeli counterdemonstrators chant as pro-Palestianian protesters and student groups gather ...
UNLV says sign on campus defaced with ‘Free Palestine’ message
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2024 - 12:12 pm
 

A Valley High School student told police he used a racial slur against a Clark County School District substitute teacher who allegedly punched him.

Re’Kwon Smith was arrested in April in connection with a student-teacher fight at the school and is facing a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm, along with several misdemeanors. He was ordered released without bail.

According to an arrest report, the student told the Clark County School District Police Department that Smith yelled something at him as he was leaving weight training class. The student said he didn’t hear Smith because he was wearing ear pods, but he then heard Smith yell, “Don’t make me lose my job,” according to police.

The student said he then called Smith a “n——,” and Smith charged at him and punched him.

Police said the student showed signs of a concussion after the fight and was released to his parents, who planned to take him to the hospital for evaluation.

Earnest Roberson, who most recently coached Bonanza High School’s boys varsity team, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday that Smith had been appointed to replace him in the head coaching position.

The school district says Smith is no longer eligible to work as a substitute teacher.

Contact Paul Pearson at ppearson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
Raiders might move training camp site out of Henderson
2
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
Hill: ‘Crazy’ Raiders draft pick could quickly become fan favorite
3
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
Fans boo after Canelo Alvarez won’t commit to facing unbeaten star
4
CARTOON: Wearing thin
CARTOON: Wearing thin
5
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Need a Real ID? Time is running out to get one in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas substitute teacher arrested after fight at high school
recommend 2
UNLV says sign on campus defaced with ‘Free Palestine’ message
recommend 3
Las Vegas substitute teacher released after high school fight
recommend 4
5 in custody in connection with 2022 double homicide
recommend 5
After drug scare, CCSD police K-9s back on duty
recommend 6
Las Vegas police reveal arrest numbers for Saturday ‘DUI Blitz’