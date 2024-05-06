Valley High student-teacher fight sparked by racial slur, police say

A CCSD substitute teacher punched a student at Valley High School in Las Vegas after the student called him a racial slur, according to an arrest report.

Re’Kwon Smith, who was arrested in connection with a student-teacher fight at Valley High School, appears in court during his arraignment at the Regional Justice Center, on Friday, April 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Valley High School student told police he used a racial slur against a Clark County School District substitute teacher who allegedly punched him.

Re’Kwon Smith was arrested in April in connection with a student-teacher fight at the school and is facing a felony charge of battery with substantial bodily harm, along with several misdemeanors. He was ordered released without bail.

According to an arrest report, the student told the Clark County School District Police Department that Smith yelled something at him as he was leaving weight training class. The student said he didn’t hear Smith because he was wearing ear pods, but he then heard Smith yell, “Don’t make me lose my job,” according to police.

The student said he then called Smith a “n——,” and Smith charged at him and punched him.

Police said the student showed signs of a concussion after the fight and was released to his parents, who planned to take him to the hospital for evaluation.

Earnest Roberson, who most recently coached Bonanza High School’s boys varsity team, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday that Smith had been appointed to replace him in the head coaching position.

The school district says Smith is no longer eligible to work as a substitute teacher.

