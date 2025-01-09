‘A new day at CCSD’: VP elected board president in close vote

The Clark County School Board elected current Vice President Irene Bustamante Adams to serve as its president for the 2025 calendar year.

It also voted for Trustee Brenda Zamora as vice president and Trustee Tameka Henry to be the clerk.

“I have always focused on building team,” Bustamante Adams said in speaking about why she believed she should be elected. She referenced her past experience on the Nevada Legislature, where she said that working after the recession taught her how to lead in difficult times.

Bustamante Adams has represented District F since she was elected in 2022.

Her 4-3 victory against Trustee Linda Cavazos came in the second round of votes for president. The two tied in the first round of votes when Biassotti voted for herself before she changed her vote to support Bustamante Adams in the second round.

After Bustamante Adams’ victories, several speakers questioned why the board voted her to be president, given that no public comments were made in her favor and an overwhelming amount of support for Cavazos, both at the meeting and in pre-written comments of support.

After the vote, Chris Giunchigliani, who had advocated for Cavazos, expressed her disappointment, especially when it came to Bustamante Adams’ position on former Trustee Katie Williams, who was found by the district attorney not to be living in the state of Nevada. Cavazos had been one of the trustees to write the letter to the district attorney’s office inquiring about Williams’ residency, and Bustamante Adams had been one of the trustees accused of covering it up.

Cavazos, who has represented District G on the School Board since 2017, served as president in the 2021 calendar year. Her tenure included managing the COVID-19 pandemic in schools, as well as the board’s vote to oust and subsequently reinstate former Superintendent Jesus Jara. She voted both times to terminate the superintendent’s contract.

Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess and member Angie Joy had both advocated that the board select someone who had not previously served.

Joy said the board should select someone who would build new relationships and help “usher in a new day at CCSD.”

Trustee Tameka Henry, who Cavazos had endorsed and campaigned for, voted for Bustamante Adams for president. She had initially nominated Zamora for president, saying that she was listening to community members, who wanted new leadership instead of someone who previously served as president. Zamora declined the nomination. She said her place “might be somewhere close” and voting for Cavazos.

Zamora was then elected with four votes to serve as vice president, with significant support from the public and fellow trustees. Zamora has represented District D since 2022. In speaking about why she should be elected, she highlighted the balance that she would bring through having experience on the board while also never having had the opportunity to take a leadership position.

“I think that’s what I bring, is filling in what’s missing,” Zamora said. “There’s been a lot of gaps these past few years.”

The board also voted to elect Henry to be its clerk. Henry cited her experience on several boards.

“I’m experienced, I’m knowledgeable, and I’m looking forward to serving on this board,” Henry said. “I can do it, and I’m ready.”

