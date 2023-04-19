ACLU sues CCSD for Durango High altercation video, records

This screenshot from video shows an incident Feb. 9, 2023, between a Clark County School District police officer and someone who appears to be a student outside of Durango High School in Las Vegas. (@notBilly/Twitter)

Nevada State High School 12th grader Rebecca Haile, 18, center, speaks during a rally outside the Clark County School District administrative office Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas in response to a school police officer’s altercation with a student. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The American Civil Liberties Union on Wednesday sued the Clark County School District seeking the release of video and records related to a school police officer slamming a Black student to the ground.

Video posted on social media captured a Feb. 9 altercation near Durango High School where school police Lt. Jason Elfburg grabbed a Black student, pulled him to the ground next to a police vehicle and placed a knee on his back.

The ACLU of Nevada announced in February that it would be representing the students involved in the altercation and said in March that it would give the district 30 days to release records related to its investigation.

“These records are essential in our fight to adequately investigate this matter, represent our students, and uncover the full scope of these officers’misconduct,” ACLU Staff Attorney Jacob Smith said in a statement. “We gave the school district every opportunity to turn them over, but instead, CCSD has offered nothing but legal pretenses to withhold information they are required by Nevada law to turn over.”

Some state lawmakers have called for a review of school police’s use-of-force policy.

