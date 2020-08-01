Bishop Gorman announces reopening plan

The private Catholic high school in Las Vegas will offer two options for families for fall semester: full-time in-person learning or online only.

Bishop Gorman High School announced Friday it will offer two options for students for fall semester — full-time in-person learning or online only.

Families have a Thursday deadline to inform the school of their choice. It’s a semester-long commitment through Dec. 18 and the tuition is the same for either option.

Bishop Gorman, a private Catholic high school in Las Vegas with about 1,500 students, will begin the new school year Aug. 18. Enrollment is at capacity, but the school is accepting applications for its waiting list.

In a Thursday letter to parents, Bishop Gorman President John Kilduff and Principal Kevin Kiefer wrote: “While it is our intention to begin the school year with students on campus, should circumstances change and we feel the safety of our community is at undue risk, we may feel the need to begin the school year online and transition to on-campus learning when conditions warrant.”

Many other Las Vegas Valley private schools are planning a return to campus in August — either full-time or by using a hybrid model with some in-person and some remote instruction.

The Clark County School District plans to start the school year with fully distance learning.

