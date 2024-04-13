Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas will welcome new principal

Bishop Gorman High School will soon have a new principal, according to a letter sent to the private school’s community.

Tracy Goode, a veteran Gorman educator who most recently was the vice principal for academics, will replace Kevin Kiefer this summer, according to a letter sent to the private school’s community this week.

The letter — obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Friday — noted that Kiefer earlier this year accepted the position of associate superintendent of Catholic schools within the Archdiocese of Las Vegas, which oversees the high school.

Goode, a Stanford University graduate, has been with the school for 32 years, first serving as a math teacher before promoting multiple times.

He was chosen by a committee through a “deliberate search and several interviews,” the letter said.

“He brings his extensive and varied experience, commitment to Catholic morals and a passion for fostering student success to his new leadership responsibility,” the letter said. “His commitment to a safe and respectful learning environment has always been a priority.”

The search for Goode’s replacement “will commence immediately,” the letter said.

Both Goode and Kiefer’s appointments to their new positions take effect on July 1. Kiefer has been the principal for 13 years.

“We wish Tracy and Kevin much success as they assume their new responsibilities,” the letter said. “We are excited to work with both of them as we enter the next chapter in the long-established history of providing a well-rounded education to our students grounded in our Catholic faith.”

