Board of Regents meeting could see discussion on protests related to Israel-Hamas conflict

A Board of Regents meeting Thursday could become a platform for dialogue on UNLV’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests, as different sides surrounding the Israel-Hamas war are expected to speak during the public comment portion.

At a commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center, a graduating UNLV student changed her speech to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling Israel’s actions a “genocide” and drawing ire from some who said the speech contained antisemitic elements and misrepresented Israel’s military response in Gaza.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents’ meeting will take place 11:30 a.m. at its administration building on 4300 S. Maryland Parkway.

