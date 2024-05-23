77°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

Board of Regents meeting could see discussion on protests related to Israel-Hamas conflict

NSHE Board of Regents Special Meeting: 5/23/24 (NSHE Media/YouTube)
Members of Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents' chancellor search committee list ...
Members of Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents' chancellor search committee listen as Lawrence Drake II, a finalist candidate for the NSHE chancellor, speaks during an interview at NSHE’s system administration office, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
CCSD substitute teacher ‘infatuated’ with student dies by suicide
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Lab ...
Biden administration canceling student loans for another 160,000 borrowers
This image provided by Google shows a submission by Ruby Wang, a student at Bonner Elementary S ...
Las Vegas student named Nevada winner of Google contest
Voting begins for artwork from Las Vegas students to be shown on Sphere
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2024 - 8:46 am
 

A Board of Regents meeting Thursday could become a platform for dialogue on UNLV’s handling of pro-Palestinian protests, as different sides surrounding the Israel-Hamas war are expected to speak during the public comment portion.

At a commencement ceremony at the Thomas & Mack Center, a graduating UNLV student changed her speech to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict, calling Israel’s actions a “genocide” and drawing ire from some who said the speech contained antisemitic elements and misrepresented Israel’s military response in Gaza.

The Nevada System of Higher Education’s Board of Regents’ meeting will take place 11:30 a.m. at its administration building on 4300 S. Maryland Parkway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jessica Hill at jehill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jess_hillyeah on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Glen Powell stays down to earth despite soaring success
recommend 2
Ticketmaster and Live Nation an illegal monopoly, Justice Department lawsuit says
recommend 3
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
recommend 4
Las Vegas police say retired cop behind anonymous letters targeting lieutenant
recommend 5
Circa increases multimillion guarantee for NFL handicapping contests
recommend 6
Who are the top 5 centers in Raiders history?