Candlelighters offer scholarships to siblings of teen cancer victims

Candlelighters is a local nonprofit that was founded in 1978 to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Siblings of Nevada teens with cancer are now eligible to apply for a new college scholarship program through the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada.

In an acknowledgement of how a child’s cancer diagnosis can affect the whole family, the organization said it would expand its scholarship program for children or teens diagnosed with cancer to include their siblings.

“Brothers and sisters can feel a lot of stress as they adjust to new schedules, new routines, and periods of separation from a parent and a hospitalized sibling,” the organization said in a press release. “Keeping up with school and friends can be hard when everything at home is changing. And they may feel worried, scared, angry, sad, guilty, or forgotten.”

Interested applicants must:

— Be a childhood cancer survivor or their sibling.

— Be graduating from high school or between the ages of 18-24.

— Be a resident of Nevada.

— Be attending a post-secondary school in the fall of 2022.

— Have a minimum, unweighted cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher.

— Be registered with Candlelighters.

The organization is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 College Scholarship Program through 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

For more information on how to apply, visit www.candlelightersnv.org.