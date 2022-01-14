CCSD adjusts times for 2022-23 school year to improve busing

The Clark County School District announced Friday it will change start and end times at more than half of its campuses next school year. Most are an adjustment of less than 30 minutes.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The Clark County School District announced Friday it will make slight changes to start and end times at more than half of its approximately 360 campuses next school year.

It’s an effort to improve school bus on-time routes, the district said in a news release. The changes — most of which are an adjustment of less than 30 minutes — take effect Aug. 8.

“Getting students to school on time is vital to student achievement,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in the release. “The District is committed to maintaining bus services for our eligible students, and these changes will improve transportation service reliability and timeliness.”

The school district, along with others across the country, has experienced bus driver shortages this school year and has generally seen more than 200 vacancies.

Some parents have reported frequent school bus delays, causing their child to arrive late for classes.

In October, the school district announced a partnership with the Regional Transportation Commission to provide bus transportation for up to 4,000 eligible students at 15 high schools. Students ride RTC buses along with the general public.

By adjusting bell schedules next school year, the district will be able to offer “the same level of service with increased on-time rates and improved efficiency through route consolidation,” it said in the release.

The district provides bus service to about 125,000 students, less than half its student population, and has more than 1,500 routes and approximately 1,300 drivers.

