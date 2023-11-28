53°F
Education

CCSD announces new website for families to help deal with chronic absenteeism

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 28, 2023 - 11:07 am
 
The Southern Nevada Family Engagement Center website is seen in a screenshot.
A new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum explores health care through a series of family-fr ...
A new exhibit at Discovery Children's Museum explores health care through a series of family-friendly activities. (Discovery Children's Museum)

The Clark County School District is working with about 15 nonprofit organizations to address student chronic absenteeism.

The newly-formed Southern Nevada Family Engagement Center held a press conference Tuesday at Discovery Children’s Museum to announce a new website, nvfamily.org, that has resources for families.

Last school year, about 36 percent of students in the nation’s fifth-largest district were chronically absent.

When students aren’t in class, they’re at risk of falling behind academically and not having access to services such as school meals, health care and tutoring.

Students are considered chronically absent when they miss 10 percent or more of their enrolled school days.

The Clark County School District, like many others across the country, has seen an uptick in absenteeism since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local organizations have been working together for a year to address the issue. And in September, the school district announced its “Every Day Matters” campaign.

The nonprofits involved include the Public Education Foundation, 100 Black Men of Las Vegas, Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, Boys Town Nevada, CHARISMA Lab at UNLV, Communities In Schools of Nevada, Discovery Children’s Museum, Family Promise of Las Vegas, Green Our Planet, Nevada PEP, Nevada PTA, Spread the Word Nevada, Teach For America, The Children’s Cabinet and Vegas PBS.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com. Follow @julieswootton on X.

