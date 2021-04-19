CCSD announces return of full-time in-person teaching in fall

A distance learning option will remain available to families who choose it, but they must opt in for the program by May 21 and meet certain requirements.

Students at the Clark County School District will return to full-time, face-to-face instruction for the 2021-22 school year, the district announced Monday, with a distance learning option available to families who choose it.

An email from the district said registration for the next school year is now open, and that families who prefer distance education will need to opt-in by May 21 to allow schools to make staffing plans.

All schools will offer both in-person and online instructional models, according to the district’s registration materials, though “unique situations” may require a student to register for virtual learning through the Nevada Learning Academy instead.

The announcement marks the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic that full-time, in-person instruction will be available to all district students.

School buildings were shuttered in mid-March 2020 under an emergency order by Gov. Steve Sisolak and Clark County schools provided virtual learning for nearly a year before reopening in waves beginning March 1. Full-time in-person instruction has been available to elementary students since April 6, but secondary students have remained in either all-virtual or hybrid learning.

Monday’s email from the district indicates that in-person instruction will be the default choice for all students.

Students who opt-in for virtual learning will need to meet certain requirements, like keeping their cameras on for the “full duration of real-time sessions,” which vary by grade.

They may also be required to participate in in-person activities and tests, for which transportation will not be provided, according to the email.

Elementary students also must have an adult available at home “to support their learning,” the email said.

“If a full-time distance education student begins to struggle, intervention meetings may be conducted with the student and parent/guardian, and the student may be required to attend school for face-to-face instruction,” the email said.

Online students may be required to remain in full-time distance education for the entire academic school year, and late requests for virtual learning will be subject to availability at each school.

Currently enrolled students can complete their registration on Infinite Campus at campusportal.ccsd.net.

Families new to CCSD can register online at register.ccsd.net.

